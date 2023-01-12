$NQ! Consolidation in anticipation. E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! KoosKanmar Consolidation since Nov in anticipation of better economic news ? Self fulfilling prophecy as better economic news will also mean inflation for longer Support held around the 10830 levels Resistance and more resistance above at 11500 and 11950 levels FED I guess will dicate if we get a resistance break and a bear maket rally, we consolidate further, or we break down lower My expectation is that amateurs will buy the open and pro's will sell into that strength at FED's desicion Not easy trading conditions No position currently Waiting.