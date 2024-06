Shock Decline In Credit Card Debt Is First Since Covid Crash, As Card APRs Hit New All Time High On a day when the jobs report was a "pick your adventure" in economic analysis, and signaled either a very strong job market (if you looked at the Establishment survey) or a dire one (if you looked at the Household survey and peaked even a bit below the surface), moments ago we got the tie-breaker in the form of the latest Consumer credit data, and it confirmed our fears: the consumer has hit a brick wall.