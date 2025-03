Market Anticipation: Geopolitical Tensions Signal Volatility A E-mini S&P 500 Futures (Mar 2025) CME_MINI:ESH2025 ruby_kinetix Title: “ES Futures: Tensions Ahead of the Trump-Zelensky Confrontation” As markets gear up for what could be a pivotal geopolitical showdown, the S&P 500 E-mini Futures ( ES1! ) are reflecting cautious positioning.