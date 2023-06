Combined US Indexes - Breakout to meet resistance? (ES1!*50+NQ1!*20+YM1!*5)/1000 (CME_MINI_DL:ES1!*50+CME_MINI_DL:NQ1!*20+CBOT_MINI_DL:YM1!*5)/1000 Auguraltrader As marked, it has 4 candles after closing above the resistance and is on a very bullish breakout.