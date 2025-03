Decoding Fed Rate Changes via Federal Funds Futures Index 30 Day Federal Funds Futures (Mar 2025) CBOT_DL:ZQH2025 NaranjCapital ◉ What Are Federal Funds Futures? ● Definition: Federal Funds Futures are financial contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) that allow market participants to bet on or hedge against future changes in the federal funds rate (the interest rate at which banks lend to each other overnight).