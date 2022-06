Citi's Fat-Fingered European Flash Crash To Cost Bank $50 Million While much of the world was still snoring in the post-labor day hanogver on May 2 and markets were even more devoid of liquidity than usual, early in the morning Europe's stock market suddenly puked following a flash-crash in Stockholm, which as we reported at the time was sparked by some shitty math by a London-based Citi index trader.