The Shiny New Kamala Harris That Propaganda Built Authored by Daisy Luther via The Organic Prepper blog, Remember just over a month ago when Kamala Harris was the lowest-polling vice president in history? Remember how she utterly failed as “border czar?” Remember how many terrible gaffes she made, speaking in word salads and nodding her encouragement to pretend we all understood what the heck she was talking about? Don’t worry.