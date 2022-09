Twitter Ramps Up Wrongthink Apparatus Ahead Of Midterms As Democrats seek to hobble the competition ahead of the 2022 midterms - between Trump's ongoing Mar-a-Lago raid drama, a Steve Bannon indictment over fundraising for a private wall, and Biden's DOJ slapping 35 Trump associates with warrants or subpoenas - 'Big Tech' is doing their part to protect establishment narratives from dangerous wrongthink.