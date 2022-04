9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Rob Lowe will moonlight as star of Netflix’s newly greenlit comedy Unstable. Co-created by Lowe, his son (and Lone Star story editor) John Owen Lowe and sitcom veteran Victor Fresco (Santa Clarita Diet, Better off Ted), Unstable is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company and follows “an introverted, socially challenged son […] .