Politicians Perpetuating Power Is The Path To The West's Destruction

Politicians Perpetuating Power Is The Path To The West's Destruction Authored by Daniel Lacalle, Milei Exposes The Path of Destruction For The West Big corporations and global leaders adhere to and assume the growing interventionism and the advance of socialism because, for politicians, it is an excellent way of perpetuating their power and control over citizens, while multinationals tolerate it because they have enough financial muscle and size to absorb the pernicious effects of the massive rise in public debt and monetary imbalances, public spending, taxes, barriers to trade, and progress.

