Children’s Hospital Flooded With Donations From NHL Fans Who Sent Ryan Hartman Money To Pay A Fine

Getty Image NHL fans helped raised tens of thousands of dollars for a children’s hospital in Minnesota The movement began after Ryan Hartman received a flood of donations to pay the fine he received for flipping off Evander Kane Read more hockey news here You don’t have to look too hard to find evidence that the internet can be a terrible place filled with terrible people who take pleasure in doing terrible things, but it can also serve as an incredibly powerful tool that allows people around the world to rally around an equally admirable cause.