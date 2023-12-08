Vivek Vivisects Van Jones Over 'Great Replacement' Hypocrisy Vivek Ramaswamy has seriously kicked the hornet's nest - drawing harsh rebuke from MSM over his fiery debate performance on Wednesday, where he; Called Nikki Haley a 'fascist' for thinking "the government should identify every one of those individuals with an ID" Slammed Haley and Biden for being two of the last "neocons" supporting "pointless war" in Ukraine Fat shamed Chris Christie Said he was the "only candidate" who would raise questions regarding the Jan.