China Shifts To An Easing Mode While "Ex-China" Is On A Tightening Path One week after we reported that Beijing had capitulating, urging "Local Govts To Unleash Debt Flood As Cities Begin Backstopping Property Developers" this was confirmed overnight when Goldman reported that the latest Politburo meeting and RRR cut indicated that indeed China's policymakers have focused on stabilizing growth by shifting to an easing mode.