S&P EW E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! GioThaKingo Recap : Pitchfork - Played very well as you can see how many times PA played around the "Centre Line" before break above Indicators : We are still in a Trend lining down divergence from the "Ewo and Rsi" , we are above the 200 Daily MA On the chart is what we can expect from my proposed count.