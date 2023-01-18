$BTC again making case for BOTTOM, differences vs other times BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC Sorry, copy paste & can't show all the charts mentioned See TV profile - 1 $BTC is making a good case for bottom BUT #BTC did this 2x already We'll show DIFFERENES this time vs other times Bad & Good Bad NO REVERSAL on #bitcoin of any kind, sucks Only major bad seen! - 2 GOOD signs for #bitcoin bottom $BTC RSI is HIGHEST in a year! Weekly #BTC went from: OVERSOLD > Positive Divergence > ABOVE 50 Trading ABOVE Jun - Nov lows (red Line) - 3 GOOD signs for #bitcoin bottom $BTC gap COULD be BREAKAWAY GAP We'll know VERY SOON, before week over Volume GOOD & hasn't given back 2nd weekly #BTC trades above moving avgs 2 GREEN CANDLEs with decent volume last week - 4 GOOD signs for #bitcoin bottom Haven't seen 1 influencer that has high WIN ratio With that said, most aren't AS bullish on $BTC as in the past, not much hysteria #BTC shorts are @ 2nd LOWEST in a year Could be more ammo for LEVERAGED longs G night, Happy Trading! #crypto.