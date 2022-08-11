Democrats Are "Coming After Middle-Class Hard-Working Americans" - Tulsi Gabbard Warns "Our Democracy Is In Grave Danger" Tulsi Gabbard unleashes a torrent of facts in what most on the left in Washington would call 'conspiracy theory' and 'hate speech' pointing out the fact that everything from the IRS to the Department of Homeland Security is "blatantly being weaponized to target political opponents of those in power and anyone who dares to dissent or question or challenge their actions and policies.