OIL GLUT Crude Oil Futures NYMEX_DL:CL2! FRED-RABEMAN STRONG SELL until November 2025 First Target : $52 Second Target : $43 Under the screening of 100 Weeks Bollinger Bands, Oil is in the same situation as in 1986, 1993, 1998, 2014 and 2020 Since there is talk of a glut " Strong production growth expected to increase global oil glut in 2025, 2026" Bloomberg 11/02/2025, the target could be as low as $32 (High 2022 =130 * GannRatio 0.