COVID Lab-Leak Whitewash Has Been 'The Death Of Science' Says Professor Who Found 'Unique Fingerprints' University of London professor Angus Dalgleish, who co-authored a paper in summer 2020 after spotting "unique fingerprints" in Covid-19 samples that point to genetic manipulation, says that he's been the victim of a "disgusting whitewash," and that anyone suggesting a non-natural origin for Covid-19 has been silenced by peers.