New Book Claims Kevin Durant’s Dad Stealthily Met With Knicks Leadership To Try And Get Star During Free Agency

Getty Image Kevin Durant was one of the biggest free agents during the 2019 NBA offseason The two-time champ ended up signing with the Brooklyn Nets, but rumors linked him to plenty of other teams A new book entitled “Can’t Knock the Hustle” claims Durant’s dad, Wayne Pratt, held a secret meeting with leadership from the New York Knicks, which upset the superstar player When Kevin Durant was a free agent during the 2019 NBA offseason, there were plenty of rumors swirling about where the future Hall of Famer would land.