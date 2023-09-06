Sam Bankman-Fried Loses Appeal To Be Released From Brooklyn Jail Less than a month after disgraced former crypto billionaire, Sam Bankman-Fried's bail was revoked and he was thrown in prison - where his vegan diet and supplies of Adderall were replaced with water, bread and peanut butter - on Wednesday afternoon the crypto fraudster who desperately tried to bribe every Democrat he could find (and almost succeeded), lost an appeal asking to released from a Brooklyn jail after complaining he cannot properly prepare for his trial over the collapse of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange.