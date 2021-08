Feds Shutter Jail Where Jeffrey Epstein Was Found Dead The Metropolitan Correctional Center, the Manhattan jail where Jeffrey Epstein was infamously found dead after two guards who were supposed to be keeping an eye on him took naps and surfed the Internet (that is, according to the official story), has been shuttered by the DoJ - at least temporarily - while the BOP scrambles to fix up the jail to make it a "safer" environment for inmates.