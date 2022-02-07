New Zealand Snowboarder’s Proud Dad Goes Viral For Amazing Reaction To Daughter Winning Gold At The Olympics

Getty Image The father of Australian snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott had an amazing reaction to his daughter winning a gold medal at the Winter Olympics Zoi’s dad Sean appeared to have celebrated with some drinks prior to dropping a couple of f-bombs in a hilarious interview Read more about the Winter Olympics here Anyone who’s seen The Lord of the Rings movies knows New Zealand is home to plenty of snow-covered peaks, and while the country boasts its fair share of mountain resorts, their relatively isolated nature (and the abundance of more accessible—and warmer—outdoor activities its residents can opt for) means it’s never exactly been a hotbed when it comes to producing Olympians in winter sports.