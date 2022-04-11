Here We Go Again: Philadelphia Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate Here we go again. With the entire nation - even mentally-challenged, nanny-state fanatics - having more or less moved on from the two-year covid scourge and even Fauci barely making hourly TV appearances, the liberal bastion that is Philadelphia just reminded us that covid will never be truly gone as long as the specter of harvested mail-in balloting is around, and today, with seven months left to go until the midterms - the city of brotherly mugging announced it will once again be under an indoor mask mandate.