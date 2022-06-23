The Guys Behind ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Are Launching A New Whiskey Brand For A Great Cause

FXX Three It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars have teamed up to unveil a new brand of whiskey Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day recently announced the launch of Four Walls The trio will be selling a limited number of bottles and donate the proceeds to hospitality workers It’s been over 15 years since the first episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia aired on television, and while it may have flown under the radar at first, it didn’t take long for it to build a loyal following en route to officially becoming the longest-running sitcom in television history when its 15th season debuted last year.