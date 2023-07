ES- long above 4612, short below 4588! E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI:ES1! MPWRTRADES ES my levels for ES long above 4612, short below 4588! holds buy signals from both short and long-term Moving Averages giving a positive forecast! Also, there is a general buy signal from the relation between the two signals where the short-term average is above the long-term average! Let's see what we get ! .