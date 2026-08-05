Putin announced new appointments in the leadership of the Ministry of Defense

As part of the improvement of the structure of the Ministry of Defense in connection with the needs and experience of a special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the leadership of the military department, at which he stated that all rear services would be concentrated in one hand, Valery Solodchuk, the commander of the Center group, was appointed.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)