Banks Bounce Again As Massive Short Squeeze Lifts Stocks; Bonds Battered Having ignored Target's clear signals that the consumer is in trouble, hopes for a Debt Ceiling debacle resolution and a PR statement from a regional bank about deposits (WAL), combined with a 0-DTE-inspired short-squeeze, sparked a big day for banks (and thus small caps) and as the broad stock markets squeezed higher, bonds were dumped along with gold.