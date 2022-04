Shanghai Outraged By Latest Preventable Deaths Caused By CCP Lockdown Policy Another unnecessary death, caused as a direct result of the CCP's draconian COVID lockdown policy that bars anybody without a current COVID test from seeking medical treatment in Shanghai's hospitals, has rattled the people of Shanghai - and again shaken the people's faith in the CCP's "zero COVID" policies - all while the economic carnage from China's latest lockdowns reverberates across both the country and the world.