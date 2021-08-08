Anti-Vax Radio Host Dies from Covid-19

Conservative radio host Dick Farrel, who used his local talk show to rail against Dr. Anthony Fauci as a “power tripping lying freak” and say that no one should get the coronavirus vaccine, died from Covid-19 complications, the Daily Beast reports.
