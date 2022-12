RTY to retest prior support of 1670 E-MINI RUSSELL 2000 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:RTY1! libertyboy613 -RTY is Likely to test and break below 1670 before the end of the year heading into 2023 - Interest rates continue to increase -Inflation continues to rise -Things cost more, companies will start cutting jobs to make up for increased cost of everything.