25.06.02 nasdaq analysis E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! Greedy_allday Friday Price Action Summary Failed to break above the black resistance box Repeated rejection at the zone strengthened downward pressure As long as this zone remains unbroken, bearish bias remains Price has entered the bullish candle from May 27 If that candle breaks to the downside, a drop toward the 20EMA on the daily chart (20,930p) is likely Currently seeing low volume and range-bound movement, so trend direction needs confirmation If the European session fails to sustain the rebound, it will likely be a temporary move A break below 21,218p + trendline break would confirm a short setup Targets (TP): TP1: 21,071p (Friday’s low) TP2: 20,930p (Daily 20EMA) Strategic Conclusion Bias: Bearish However, due to declining volume and range-bound action, → It’s better to wait for confirmation before entering If bearish entry conditions are met, execute with confidence.