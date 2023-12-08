Moody's Told Staff In China To Work From Home Ahead Of Downgrade To Country's Credit Outlook It's not just the US that retaliates against credit agency downgrades: China - which is almost as authoritarian as the US but at least does not pretend to be some beacon of democracy or virtue - does too, only in China's case Moody’s, which on Tuesday downgraded the outlook for China’s A1 long-term local and foreign-currency issuer rating to negative from stable, had a pretty good idea what would happen after its action became public and advised staff in China to work from home ahead of its cut to the outlook for the country’s sovereign credit rating.