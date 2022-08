DAX 4 hour : as predict befor , dax going to near 14000 area DAX INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 100% advice dont pick sell signals,looking for buy in deep under red arrow ,after PINBAR on 1hour or 4hour or daily chart comes ,we can pick low size sell,with SL= pinbar or day high good luck , keep watching AC indicator on 4hour chart on dax ( dax full time chart).