Scalp and Scale 5 Day Challenge | TopStep 50k E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Auctionkeys2020 For Educational purposes only: Trade Idea: Scalp and Scale 5 day challenge This room will consist a 1 hour window to scan over Trend Analysis Pull Back Zones Moment shift Entries & Exits.