Getty Image The Baltimore Ravens radio team faced an interesting situation on Sunday. Fans in Baltimore listening in to the Bengals-Ravens on local radio could hear color analyst Obafemi “Femi” Ayanbadejo yelling out, “What—what, what, what are you doing? What are you doing?” Minutes later, the team’s play-by-play announcer Gerry Sandusky explained that a drunk Ravens fan had attempted to climb into the booth and asked for a drink.