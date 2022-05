Pixabay The dimples on a golf ball have a huge impact, but why do they exist in the first place? Here’s a look at how they’ve evolved over the years and why they’re so important Read more about golf here I think it’s safe to say the game of golf has evolved a bit since people started using sticks to whack balls around the lush meadows of Scotland a few hundred years ago— which in and of itself was an evolution of a game the Dutch started playing all the way back in the 1200s.