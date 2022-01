ANALYSE NASDAQU INDEX °NQ° E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! aggsaid10 This is what the Nasdaq index looks like, and also for the possibility of it correcting at the area of breaking the neck of the letter m and then continuing the decline or completing the decline directly in light of the Fed’s preservation of keeping the interest rate as it is .