Biden Admin Targets New Homeowner Aid That Could Reduce Mortgage Payments By Up To 25% As if the ongoing moratorium on evictions (which shows literally zero signs of ever going away) wasn't enough government "relief" for those suffering at the hands of the government mandated Covid lockdowns, the Biden administration is now going to be implementing a policy to reduce monthly payments by up to 25% for borrowers with federally backed mortgages who are at the end of forbearance.