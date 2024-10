EURO, EURUSD Bullish Week Ahead Euro FX Futures CME:6E1! TradersPod **BIG BOYS BIAS (CFTC COT INDEX REPORT) Commercials: Net Buyers Retail Traders: Net Sellers Non-Commercials: In-Trend This suggests that institutional "Big Money" players were positioning for a Bullish week, while retail traders were net Sellers Relative to previous position.