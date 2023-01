BOJ Is Less Than A Year Away From Running Out Of Bonds To Buy Back in 2015, the IMF was the first organization to run the math on Japan's endless debt monetization and warned that according to a "realistic rebalancing scenario", the the BoJ would need to taper its JGB purchases in 2017 or 2018, "given collateral needs of banks, asset-liability management constraints of insurers, and announced asset allocation targets of major pension funds.