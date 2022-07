We are waiting for 80-100k before the beginning of 2023|BTC BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! MiriamRapoport BTC Stories The main coin will pump to 80k in 3-6 month guys Don't miss your chance follow me and don't miss the important ideas We have to begin the active work right now becouse the crypto season is starts already So follow the main coin and make a profit when we have a chance We don't even know what moment we're living in right now.