Powell Tells 60 Minutes Fed "Not Likely" To Cut In March, Calls Americans Lazy In his highly anticipated 60-Minutes interview, Jerome Powell did not deliver any new shocks, and unlike the Fed's dovish December pivot, there were no major surprises: instead, the Fed Chair echoed what he said last week, predicting that the Fed policymakers will likely wait after March to cut interest rates as he sought to explain the central bank’s rationale for eventual reductions to a broad public audience (amid mounting pressure by Democrats to cut aggressively ahead of December even as the Biden Dept of Labor fabricated jobs data to make it seem like the US is enjoying a golden ago for workers).