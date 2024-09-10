Oil Facing Physical Shortage Crisis: API Crude Draws 9 Of Past 10 Weeks As Cushing Hits Tank Bottoms It was very much a given that ahead of tonight's debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the one variable that the state does control - the price of oil - will move in the direction that gives its preferred candidate the biggest benefit, and sure enough oil plunged more than 3%, dropping to the lowest price since December 2021 (right before it quickly doubled over the next 3 months).