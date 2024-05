Watch: First X Call Using Starlink Direct-To-Cell Tech With An Unmodified Smartphone About a week after AT&T and AST SpaceMobile announced their partnership to create a space-based broadband network to rival T-Mobile's plan for global cell connectivity using SpaceX's Starlink satellites, SpaceX engineers showcased an "unmodified mobile phone" making the first video call on X using Starlink's direct-to-cell satellites.