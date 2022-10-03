TradingView

ETH is tad weak BUT has held wll vs other indices ETHEREUM FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:ETH1! ROYAL_OAK_INC 3/ Those following know we've been saying that the US #Dollar is done, on life support, BUT it's stronger than all the others in the basket, hence $DXY LOOKS strong $ETH LONE survivor of indices #ETH tad weak here but still impressive #Ethereum held well all things considered Not crazy that Weekly $ETH RSI , weak & struggling here BUT EVERYTHING ELSE IS LOWER, $BTC = exception but #BTC's been super weak, as we called #ETH must hold area or bear ending inverse head & shoulder pattern done #Ethereum is @ do or die #crypto.

