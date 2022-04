Via PokerGo / Enrique M Event #9 of the 2022 US Poker Open proved to be the most entertaining poker tournament of the year (so far) It was the tournament where Phil Hellmuth played his now infamous Q-4 off suit but here we see Phil in full meltdown mode after Alex Foxen doubles up Read more POKER stories here When it comes to tournament poker, Phil Hellmuth is the undisputed greatest of all time.