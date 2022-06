Life Insurance Payouts Jumped 163% During First Year Of Vaccine Rollout Authored by Margaret Menge via Crossroads Report, Five months after breaking the story of the CEO of One America insurance company saying deaths among working people ages 18-64 were up 40% in the third quarter of 2021, I can report that a much larger life insurance company, Lincoln National, reported a 163% increase in death benefits paid out under its group life insurance policies in 2021.