Banks Are Literally Begging Americans To Take Out Loans And Max Out Credit Cards Last month when looking at the latest bank balance sheets, we showed that something was "terminally broken" in the US financial system: specifically, we showed that a "stunning divergence" had emerged between the total deposits at big banks which had just hit a record high courtesy of the Fed's QE (as the fungible reserves injected by the Fed end up as cash on bank balance sheets and offset the concurrent surge in deposits) and the stagnant loan books, which had barely budged since the Lehman bankruptcy as most US consumers have no pressing need to expand businesses and ventures, a startling confirmation of the woeful state of the US economy when one peels away the fake facade of the record high stock market.