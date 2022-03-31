DAX: will break high and trend line can start up trend to 15500 DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 red AC indicator on 4 hour chart do its job well , push dax down for now put buystop near high possible , break high mean new + up wave will start put buylimit above green arrow advice too with SL=50 point or under support don't close your buy sooner than EMA200 DAILY (big orange line) wish you win !!! be careful dax can back to high, be careful from sell , never remove SL note : ichimoku is for daily chart .