Iveco Group N.V. publishes its 2022 Corporate Calenda Turin, 31 January 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2022: Date Earnings releases 26 April Results for 1st quarter 2022 28 July Results for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2022 8 November Results for 3rd quarter 2022 A conference call for investors and financial analysts is planned on the date of each quarterly earnings announcement.